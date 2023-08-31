Soren leaves for Mumbai to attend INDIA bloc's meeting

Ranchi, Aug 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday left for Mumbai in a chartered flight to attend the third meeting of the opposition coalition INDIA.

The CM's flight took off from Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport around 3.45 pm, a party official said.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, during a press briefing, said, "I think during this meeting, leadership and programmes will be decided. The circumstances in every state are different. I think issues related to various states will be discussed at the state level." The two-day brainstorming session may also discuss issues related to seat sharing for next year's Lok Sabha polls and finalise other agendas. The meeting will conclude on September 1.

The opposition alliance, which has been formed to jointly take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in next year's elections, has already met twice -- first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18. PTI SAN SAN ACD