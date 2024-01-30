Soren reaches CM residence in Ranchi; to hold meeting of ruling alliance MLAs

Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) After hours of suspense over his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached his official residence in Ranchi, where he is likely to chair a meeting of ruling alliance MLAs, a source in the CMO said on Tuesday.

The CM has reached his official residence here past midnight, the source said.

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting scheduled this afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the state.

The meeting has been called to discuss strategies regarding the current political situation, and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of the CM on Wednesday, a legislator said.

In an email sent to the ED, Soren has agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand, officials said.

The ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents from Soren's Delhi house, they said. PTI NAM ACD