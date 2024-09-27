Soren seeks Centre's help for probe into deaths of candidates during recruitment drive

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said he has written to the Centre, seeking assistance for a detailed investigation into the deaths of aspirants who were appearing for physical tests as part of a recruitment drive to appoint excise personnel.
Fifteen aspirants lost their lives while undertaking physical tests during the drive recently. The BJP has been attacking Soren's government over the deaths, alleging they were victims of the administration's mismanagement.
"Being concerned over the deaths of the candidates, I have written a letter to the Union health minister (JP Nadda) and sought help from him for a detailed investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. I do not think Jharkhand youths would be so weak that they cannot run or walk 10 km," the chief minister said.
"It is going to be a big challenge. If we go for more recruitment drives where physical tests are required, more youth might lose their lives. So, we have decided to go forward with a detailed investigation in view of the safety of the youths," he said.
Soren was speaking at a function where he handed appointment letters to 523 personnel who were recruited by the government.
On the allegation of malpractices in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), he said attempts were being made to malign his government.
"But, we are doing our work with commitment. As a result, we are handing out appointment letters to a large number of recruits," he added.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) conducted the JGGLCCE across 823 centres on September 21 and 22. Mobile internet services were suspended during the period of the examination on both days to prevent any malpractice.
However, a large number of candidates protested on Thursday near the JSSC office in Ranchi, alleging malpractices in the exam.
Leader of the opposition Amar Bauri of the BJP demanded action against the JSSC officials over the issue.
Addressing a press conference, he claimed the government was "playing" with the future of the students.