Soren to inaugurate Jharkhand's longest bridge on Monday

Dumka, Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate Jharkhand's longest bridge, over Mayurakshi river, in Dumka district on Monday, an official statement said.

The 2.3-km-long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 200 crores, would reduce the distance between Makrampur and the district headquarters by 15 km from the existing 30 km, it said.

Dumka's deputy commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde on Saturday visited the venue where the inauguration programme will be held. He inspected the helipad, parking area and sitting arrangements made.

Besides the bridge, Soren will inaugurate several other projects and also lay the foundation for a few works. PTI CORR BS SOM