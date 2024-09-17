Soren urges Odisha CM for high-level inquiry into Jharkhand student's death at Bhubaneswar college

Bhubaneswar, Sept 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday urged Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to order a high-level inquiry into the death of an engineering student from Ranchi at a college in Bhubaneswar.

Abhishek Ravi, 19, was admitted to the college in Khandagiri on September 10. He allegedly died after falling from the rooftop of the hostel building on September 13, according to police.

"I request the Honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. @MohanMOdisha ji, to please order a high-level inquiry into the suspicious death of Abhishek Ravi from Ranchi in ITER College of Odisha and take strict action against the culprits. May God give peace to the soul of Abhishek and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Khandagiri police station after the incident, police said.

"Police take all such cases seriously and an investigation is being done as per the law," Bhubaneswar's DCP Prateek Singh told PTI.

The report of the post-mortem examination was awaited, said Avimanyu Das, the inspector in charge of the Khandagiri police station.

"It is not a case of ragging as all in the hostel were first-year students. The deceased student's roommates were also from Jharkhand. We are also investigating the allegations of the deceased student's parents," he said.

An official of the ITER College said that as soon as the student was found lying on the floor, the medical team on the campus shifted him to the hospital.

"At the same time, the matter was informed to the police. The post-mortem examination was carried out at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. It seems to be a case of suicide," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM