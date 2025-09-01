Soren urges tribal communities to unite, take forward their cultural heritage

Ranchi, Sep 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asserted that tribal communities should unite to take forward the rich social and cultural heritage provided by their ancestors.

It is everyone's responsibility to promote the cultural heritage, he added.

"Our ancestors have given us a rich social and cultural heritage. The tribal society should unite to take forward the rich cultural heritage," Soren said while participating in a religious event organised ahead of Karam or Karma, one of the largest tribal festivals, at Ranchi's Morabadi.

The preparations for the festival are underway not only in Jharkhand but in every place where tribal people reside, the JMM president said.

The Karam festival will be celebrated in Jharkhand on September 3.

The CM said the government is continuously working to address the shortcomings within the tribal society, but this effort will only succeed when the entire society unites and plays its role in the all-round development of the state.