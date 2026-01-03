Soren visits picnic spots in Ranchi, directs officers to ensure safe experience for people

Ranchi, Jan 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday visited various picnic spots in Ranchi and directed officers to ensure a safe, clean, and better experience for people.

Soren also directed officers to prepare a concrete action plan to systematically develop tourism at the Dhurwa Dam.

"Today, while touring the city, I inspected the major picnic spots with officials. An on-site inspection was conducted of the conditions of cleanliness, security, transportation, and basic facilities," he said in a post on social media.

"Instructions have been given that people should get a safe, clean, and better experience -- so that these spots become even more convenient for spending time with families," he added.

Later, a statement issued by the CM's Secretariat said officers have been tasked to prepare a plan for the development of tourism at Dhurwa Dam Soren emphasised that the Dhurwa Dam is not only an important water resource but also holds immense tourism potential, which the government plans to develop in a phased manner.

He said it would provide employment opportunities to locals, besides becoming a major attraction on Ranchi's tourism map.

During the trip to the picnic spots, Soren also interacted with local shopkeepers and residents, listened to their concerns and suggestions, and assured them that government initiatives would prioritise holistic development through community participation.

The CM also visited the Judicial Academy in Dhurwa, reviewing its infrastructure and training arrangements, the statement said.

During the visit, Soren was accompanied by Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Tourism Secretary Manoj Kumar, and representatives of the Ranchi district administration. PTI ANB SOM