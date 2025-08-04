Soren was passionate about empowering tribal communities, downtrodden: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, saying he was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81.

Modi spoke to the prominent tribal leader's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed his condolences.

He said on X, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

He added, "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."