Soren's release from jail to help bring secular parties together: D Raja

Ranchi: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Saturday welcomed the Jharkhand High Court's order granting bail to former chief minister Hemant Soren and said it would help bring the secular parties closer in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, the CPI leader said they are trying to unite all secular parties in the country.

Raja is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and will participate in a programme of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Mahasabha, a farmers' organisation.

"We welcome the bail granted to Soren. He is out of jail. This will help bring the secular parties closer in the state," Raja said.

He also said, "We are trying to unite all democratic secular parties under the INDIA bloc to fight against the right-wing, communal and fascist forces. Inside Parliament as well, we are trying to coordinate." Soren was released on Friday after the state high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case, observing that he was not guilty, and there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case linked to the illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

On the NEET-UG row, Raja said they had demanded the cancellation of the examination.

There were allegations of irregularities in the medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for the test.

Hitting out at the central government, Raja alleged that the conditions of the economy, employment, farmers and tribals have "worsened in the country under the misrule and disastrous policies of the Narendra Modi government".