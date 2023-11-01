Sort out issues through dialogue: Ex-Vice President Naidu's advice to states

Panaji, Nov 1 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday appealed to all states in the country to sort out the issues among themselves through dialogue.

He also advised the Centre and states to work together for the progress of the country.

Naidu was addressing an event organised by the Goa Raj Bhavan to celebrate the Foundation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai was also present on the occasion.

"The states should understand that we are not enemies. We are friends. We may have some issues but we need to sit together and solve them. That is my appeal to all," Naidu said.

Political parties should consider each other only as rivals and not enemies, he said.

"We must respect each other. There should not be any animosity," he said.

Civil servants have an important role to play in serving the states as the governments and political parties come and go, Naidu added.

Talking about unity in diversity, the former vice president said every state possesses something special.

"There is talent in every state and we have to recognise and respect it," he said. PTI RPS NP