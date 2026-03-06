Sought clarity on NCP merger, 'Adaniisation' before MVA backed Sharad Pawar for RS: Aaditya

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) reached a consensus on fielding NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra only after he sought clarifications on the proposed merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions and the alleged "Adaniisation" of the state and the country.

Thackeray told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, Thackeray said, "There is no doubt about Pawar's seniority and experience, but I was merely talking about my party's interest. If no meeting was held at Matoshri, how can we announce the MVA decision on the candidature?" he said.

Thackeray said discussions took place after Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri.

"After they came to meet Uddhav Thackeray, we sought clarification related to the merger as well as the ongoing Adaniisation of Maharashtra and the country," he said, without elaborating further.

The Worli MLA also pointed out that Shiv Sena (UBT) had the highest number of legislators among the three MVA constituents in the Maharashtra assembly.

"Going by the number of MLAs, we had the maximum strength in the House, but the seat was given to the party with the lowest number of MLAs," he said. In the 2024 assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, followed by 16 for the Congress and just 10 for Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Thackeray, however, said he was satisfied that the alliance partners eventually arrived at a consensus on Pawar's candidature.

"Every party can argue and move its candidature, but it is a good thing that MVA sat together and with consensus we came to a conclusion," he added.

The biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra are being held for seven seats. With numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti, the MVA can manage to get only one member elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

The last date for filing nominations is March 10, scrutiny of papers will take place on March 11 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 13. PTI ND BNM