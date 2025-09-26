Soul of India resides in villages: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the soul of India resides in villages, which play a crucial role in realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh." If villages are prosperous and self-reliant, the state will also become self-reliant. When the state is self-reliant, no one can stop the fulfilment of the vision of "Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh", the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath interacted with 57,000 village heads and members of the state through a virtual medium. This interaction, held on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, introduced the village heads to the resolutions of "Developed UP @2047" and urged them to disseminate it to the people.

During the interaction, the village heads were also shown a video detailing the "Developed UP @2047" campaign, and were also informed about how to submit suggestions through QR codes and the portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the "Five Pledges" for "Azadi ke Amritkaal'', and every citizen should implement them in their lives.

The Chief Minister stated that a clear roadmap has been established to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state by 2047. It includes three key themes: economic power, creation power, and life power.

Under economic power, agriculture, industry, investment, and tourism will be given new impetus.

Under creation power, modern infrastructure and green development will be promoted.

Meanwhile, life power aims to build a healthy, educated, safe, and empowered society. Under this, 12 sectors have been identified.

Chief Minister Adityanath called upon village heads to discuss this campaign for a developed Uttar Pradesh in their panchayat meetings, engage people in every village, ward, and neighbourhood, and provide as many suggestions as possible on the Samarth portal. Referring to the letter sent to village heads, he urged them to read it in the open panchayat meeting.

The chief minister stated that three best suggestions from each district and five at the state level will be awarded. PTI NAV MNK MNK