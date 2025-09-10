'Soulmate' brings together masterpieces by masters, emerging talent

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Masterpieces such as SH Raza's iconic geometric abstractions -- most notably the Bindu -- B Prabha’s elegant depictions of elongated rural women, and contemporary artist G Iranna’s portrayal of blooming pink cherry blossoms are among the highlights of art exhibition, "Soulmate: A Personal Odyssey Through Indian Art".

The ongoing art show at Bikaner House features works by over 20 artists, offering a compelling mix of artworks by iconic Indian modernists, acclaimed contemporary names, and emerging talent.

It is curated by Renu Khera, who is the founder and director of Galerie NIFA.

"I've been collecting works by senior masters, established contemporaries, and emerging young artists for nearly 10-12 years now. Over the past three years, I have been collecting a little more aggressively. Somewhere along this journey, I truly fell in love with art -- the energy these artists and their works bring into my space is incredibly powerful and inspiring.

"For this exhibition, while I have a much larger collection overall, I’ve curated and displayed over 50 artworks," said Khera.

While the exhibition showcases works by legendary figures such as MF Husain, Raza, Ram Kumar, Prabha, A. Ramachandran, Krishen Khanna, Manu Parekh, and Shanti Dave, it also places a special spotlight on Balu Jivya Mashe -- son of the late Padma Shri awardee Jivya Soma Mashe, who played a pivotal role in bringing Warli art to global prominence -- as well as emerging talent Sanghapal Mhaske.

The show spans paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works, aiming to create a dialogue between tradition and modernity.

"In one room, you’ll find works by the masters. Another space is dedicated to senior contemporary artists. For example, I’ve showcased a stunning piece by G.R. Iranna -- a Cherry Blossom work that I absolutely adore... I have a beautiful Shanti Dave work I acquired from Saffronart last year. Then there is another room showcasing tribal art," she added.

"Soulmate" will come to a close on Wednesday.