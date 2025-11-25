Souls of those who sacrificed life for Ram Temple must be in peace today: RSS chief at flag hoisting

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be at peace today, as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the presence of the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present.

The ceremony formally marked the completion of the monumental temple complex, six years after the Supreme Court's landmark 2019 verdict that allotted the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the Ram Mandir.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bhagwat said, "Today is a day of great significance for all of us" and reflected on the fulfilment of "long-cherished" dreams, tireless efforts and countless sacrifices.

"Ashok Singhal Ji must have truly found peace today. Mahant Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj, Dalmia Ji, and innumerable saints, householders, and students have persevered and sacrificed. Those who could not witness this moment also longed for this temple, which has now been realised," Bhagwat said and added that those who worked in the background every day also dreamt of Ram Mandir.

"Today, the classical process of temple construction is complete, and the flag has been hoisted. It is a historic and deeply fulfilling moment; a day of fulfilment and reaffirmation of the resolve passed down by our ancestors," he said.

"It has taken long to hoist such a tall flag. You all know how long it took to build the temple - even if we leave aside 500 years, it took 30 years," he said.

He added that through this flag, certain fundamental values had been elevated.

"These are the values that will guide the world, from individual life to family life and the life of the entire creation. Dharma is what ensures well-being for all," Bhagwat said.

Referring to the colour and symbols on the flag, he said the saffron colour of the flag represents dharma and is therefore referred to as the 'dharma dhwaj'. The Kovidar symbol — the tree — of the Raghu dynasty on the Dharma flag is rooted in the traditions of the Raghukul.

"Trees stand in the sun, provide shade, bear fruit, and share it with others. 'Vrikshah Satpurushaah Iva' meaning, trees are like virtuous people. If we are to live such a life, we must remain committed to righteousness, even amidst adversity, scarcity, or a world consumed by selfishness," he said and added that the sun represents brilliance and unwavering determination.

Reflecting on history, he noted that Hindu society has demonstrated resilience over five centuries of struggle. Ram Lalla has arrived, and the temple stands today, he emphasised.

"Truth is eternal, represented by Omkar. We must establish an India that shares this truth with the world. Our resolve has borne fruit. The work of creating an India that spreads dharma, knowledge, shelter, and positive outcomes globally has begun," Bhagwat said, adding that those born in this land must live lives that inspire the world.

"Whole humanity should learn from the character of the Indians. We must build an India that embodies supreme glory, spreads happiness and peace, and delivers the fruits of development. This is the expectation of the world and our duty," he said.