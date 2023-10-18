Chronology of events in Soumya Vishwanathan murder case

New Delhi: Following is the timeline of developments in the murder case of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. A Delhi court convicted four accused of murder in the case on Wednesday.

September 30, 2008: Vishwanathan shot dead while returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police claim robbery as the motive.

March 2009: Police claim breakthrough in the case due to recovery of weapon used in the killing of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh.

March 28, 2009: Five men -- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi -- arrested for killing Vishwanathan.

June 22, 2009: First chargesheet filed against the five accused.

February 6, 2010: Charges framed against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

May 9, 2011: Charges framed against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

April 23, 2010: Trial begins, prosecution starts submitting evidence.

February 2019: Malik moved the Delhi High Court with a plea for a speedy trial.

February 6, 2019: Vishwanathan's parents approach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a speedy trial in the case.

February 27, 2019: The Delhi High Court orders an expeditious trial and directs the trial court to hear the matter at least thrice a week.

March 2022: Prosecution completes submitting evidence. The court begins recording the evidence of the accused.

May 2023: Recording of evidence concludes. Final arguments commence.

October 6, 2023: Final arguments by the defence and prosecution conclude.

October 13, 2023: The Court reserves its verdict.

October 18, 2023: Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar were convicted of murder under MCOCA provisions. The Fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was convicted for dishonestly receiving stolen property under MCOCA sections.

October 26: Court likely to pass order on sentence.