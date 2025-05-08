Sound of blasts rock Jaisalmer; blackout clamped in western Rajasthan districts

Jaipur: Sound of massive explosions were heard in Jaisalmer and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said.

A top official confirmed a massive sound was heard in Jaisalmer. After a brief lull, the sound of explosions continued for nearly an hour.

With people panicking, police personnel started patrolling. Sirens blared multiple times in Barmer too.

Officials said security forces are on high alert.

Tension between India and its western neighbour soared after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.