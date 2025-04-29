Sounding like Pakistan's spokespersons: Adityanath on remarks by SP leaders on Pahalgam

Deoria (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying remarks of some of its leaders on the Pahalgam terrorist attack resembled statements made by Pakistan's official spokespersons.

He also criticised an SP office-bearer in Mumbai for making what he called a "shameful" remark.

Addressing a public gathering here, Adityanath referred to the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, and said, "The statements made by SP leaders after the Pahalgam attack are so disgraceful that it is difficult to tell whether they are speaking as SP leaders or as representatives of Pakistan." Referring to Akhilesh Yadav, who was asked during a press conference recently if he would be visiting the Pahalgam attack victim's family in Kanpur, the chief minister said: "When asked why SP leaders hadn't visited the home of Kanpur's Shubham Dwivedi, who was brutally killed in the attack, the party chief reportedly said, 'He was not from our party.' This is an unfortunate and disgraceful statement." He further added, "The entire country is condemning the incident above party lines, while SP leaders are making irresponsible comments..." Adityanath accused the SP and the Congress of engaging in casteist, divisive and appeasement politics, which, he said, puts national security at risk.

He emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has taken strict action against terrorism and Naxalism, and that the entire nation stands united against terror.

Recalling the state of Deoria before 2017, he said the region was plagued by disease, lawlessness, and poor governance.

"Festivals couldn't be celebrated peacefully, youth were forced to migrate, and farmers were driven to suicide. Communities like the Musahars and Vantangiyas were facing starvation," he said.

According to an official statement, before his address, Adityanath inaugurated 341 projects and laid the foundation stone of 160 development projects worth Rs 676 crore.

During the event, he distributed benefits under various schemes, including loan cheques to young entrepreneurs, financial aid to women self-help groups, house keys under the rural housing scheme, tractor keys, land pattas to 37 beneficiaries, and pension cheques.

He also honoured Preeti Kushwaha and Shweta Prasad, who secured top ranks in the district's high school and intermediate board exams, respectively.

Addressing another public function in Gorakhpur after the inauguration of a Rs 9.89-crore, 200 TPD capacity garbage transfer station at Chargawan, Adityanath said, "The country was not in the agenda of the government before 2014, and common public was not in the agenda of the government in the state (UP) before 2017. Every work was looked at by them from the view point of vote, and that is why the misery which has been done to the country and the state, is before everyone." To do work, vision is needed, to implement the vision at the ground-level willpower is needed, and along with willpower, honesty is needed, he said.

"But, where one family is presumed to be the country, where one family is presumed to be everything, expecting that they will deliver anything, is itself unfair. This unfairness was being done to the state by the Samajwadi Party, and to the country by the Congress and its allies," Adityanath alleged. PTI KIS NAV ZMN