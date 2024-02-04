Sounding poll bugle, Sikkim CM says all govt staff working for over 4 years to be regularised

Gangtok, Feb 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday announced that all government employees, who have been working for more than four years, will be regularised and a notification in this regard will be issued this month.

He said that 300 beneficiaries from each of the 32 constituencies of the state will get houses under Garib Awas Yojna from this year.

Tamang also sounded the poll bugle, as he urged people to give him a second term in office to fulfil his dream of a developed and prosperous state in the next five years.

The assembly election in the small Himalayan state is due in a few months. Tamang, the president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), became the chief minister in May 2019.

“All government employees who have been working for more than four years on ad-hoc, muster roll and work charge basis who have crossed 4 years in service will be regularized. The notification for this will be issued within this month,” the chief minister said.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the party’s 12th foundation day at Rango.

“We have brought Sikkim on the track of peace and development by respecting each vote cast in favour of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in the last assembly polls. I seek your votes again for a second term in office to fulfil my dreams for a developed and prosperous Sikkim," Tamang said.

The SKM president named various schemes of the state and central governments during his speech.

Tamang also said that the state cabinet has decided to revert to the old pension scheme.

The chief minister said that his government was committed to help Sikkimese youths get a better education for which steps like sponsoring seats for MBBS students and supporting students for higher studies are being taken.

On the assembly election, Tamang said that the SKM has identified candidates for all 32 assembly seats. He, however, did not divulge their names.

He asked the party cadres to dedicate themselves to the service of Sikkim and its people.

The chief minister thanked the people of Sikkim for reposing their trust in his party to serve them and asserted that he will continue to strive to work in the best interests of the state.

"Together, we've surmounted challenges, embraced progress, and diligently worked towards a brighter future for our state. We must continue to make significant strides toward our shared goals through our unity, dedication, and collective spirit," he said. PTI KDK NN