Sounds of blasts trigger panic in Jammu

Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Sounds of blasts rattled Jammu city early Friday morning, triggering an immediate blackout, hours after India thwarted Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in border areas.

Activity of loitering munitions was witnessed in the skies.

The blast sounds were heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am following sounding of sirens. Security forces neutralised the threat, officials said.

Videos showed flying objects in the skies and blasts taking place as the threats were neutralised.

Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts and Indian troops retaliated.

In a post on X, the Jammu deputy commissioner urged residents to stay calm.

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed in the region in the wake of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.