Sourav Ganguly lodges police complaint alleging cyberbullying

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Wednesday started a probe after receiving a complaint from former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, accusing a person of defamation and cyberbullying, a senior officer said.

In an email to Kolkata Police's cyber section on Tuesday night, Ganguly's secretary lodged the complaint, while sharing a link to a video.

"We have received an email and are looking into it," the officer said.

In the email, Ganguly's secretary wrote, "I am writing to bring to your attention a case of cyberbullying and defamation involving a person named Mrinmoy Das. This individual has posted a video on a social media platform that targets Sourav Ganguly, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks, which are harmful to his reputation." "The context of the video constitutes not only an attack on Ganguly but also violates the dignity and respect that every individual is entitled to. We request your intervention in this matter and kindly ask that appropriate legal action be taken against Das for defaming and bullying Ganguly in this manner. We trust that the cyber department will take swift and necessary steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served," she added. PTI SCH ACD