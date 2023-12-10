Sourav Ganguly to sign agreement for becoming Tripura tourism brand ambassador

Agartala: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will visit Tripura on Monday to formally sign an agreement with the Tripura Tourism Department for becoming its brand ambassador, a senior minister said.

The former BCCI president will also shoot a few tourism promotional videos at iconic monuments in the state on Tuesday.

"Ganguly is scheduled to arrive in Tripura around 6 pm on Monday. From the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, he will go to Ujjayanta Palace, where an agreement for making him the brand ambassador of state tourism will be signed," Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters on Sunday.

Ganguly will meet Chief Minister Manik Saha at his official residence and shoot promotional videos at Chhabimura, a rock sculpture on the banks of the Gomti River, and the iconic Ujjayanta Palace, a symbol of the Manikya dynasty, on Tuesday, before leaving the state, Chowdhury said.

"Ganguly's appointment as Tripura tourism's brand ambassador will have a positive impact on the state's strive for sustainable development through tourism," the minister said.

Ganguly had earlier verbally agreed to become the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism.

The state government is expected to spend Rs 350 crore to develop tourism destinations such as Neer Mahal, Unakoti archaeological site, Chhabimura, Dumber Lake and Tripureswari Temple under various schemes of the Ministry of Tourism and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under Swadesh Darshan, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs 70 crore each for the development of tourism circuits in Agartala and Unakoti, while the ADB has sanctioned Rs 58 crore for the development of tourism in Chhabimura.