Sourav Ganguly to visit Tripura in Dec for shooting on tourism

Agartala, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who became a brand ambassador of Tripura tourism, is set to visit the northeastern state for two days next month, a minister said on Saturday.

State Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Ganguly is scheduled to arrive here on December 11 for shooting on tourism.

"As you know Ganguly has been made the brand ambassador for promoting Tripura tourism at the national level. Now, he is busy with the cricket World Cup. He will work with the state to promote tourism," Chowdhury told reporters in Gumati district.

Chowdhury, the tourism minister, was accompanying Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, to Tripureswari temple.

“Earlier, I visited Tripura but could not offer prayer to Maa Tripurasundari. This time, I offered puja. I am here to attend a cultural event organised by Chowdhury on Saturday," Sanu said.

Sanu arrived here on Friday to attend the cultural event in West Tripura's Jirania.

"His journey from Kolkata to Mumbai encourages millions of people. Like Kishore Kumar, Kumar Sanu will also remain in our hearts," Chowdhury added. PTI PS BDC