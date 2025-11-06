National

As Bihar votes, South African poll panel shows interest in India’s election process

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) monitor the voting in Bihar Assembly elections, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: South African parliamentarians have evinced interest in understanding the Indian electoral system, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

An EC spokesperson said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday got a surprise call from Mosotho Moepya, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, who extended his best wishes for the Bihar Assembly Polls, a mammoth undertaking with nearly 7.5 crore voters.

The spokesperson said the parliamentarians of South Africa want to visit India soon "to learn about one of the most transparent and efficient electoral systems in the world."

South Africa has a bicameral parliamentary system, consisting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

