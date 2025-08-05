South African national sentenced to 15 years jail for smuggling heroin

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A special court here has convicted a South African national and sentenced him to 15 years in jail for possession and smuggling of drugs into India.

Special Judge P P Jadhav said the prosecution has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused smuggled 3.980 kg of heroin into India.

A copy of the order dated August 1 was made available on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the accused Mapoma Joseph Lemao in April 2022 after he was caught at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The NCB recovered the drugs from his baggage, and a probe revealed his links to an international trafficking syndicate, involving handlers based in South Africa and Tanzania. PTI SP ARU