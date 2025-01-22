South Andaman DC Arjun Sharma wins 'Best Electoral Practices Award' for 2024 LS polls

Port Blair, Jan 22 (PTI) South Andaman deputy commissioner Arjun Sharma has bagged the ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2024-25’ for his exemplary execution of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Advertisment

The award will be conferred during the National Voter's Day celebrations on January 25 in New Delhi.

Sharma, an AGMUT cadre officer of the 2015 batch, received the award in the general category. He was one of 11 winners from various states in the same category.

During the elections in April 2024, Sharma served as the returning officer of islands and the district electoral officer of South Andaman.

Advertisment

Speaking to PTI, Sharma said, "The Lok Sabha polls in the islands was a logistical triumph, overcoming geographical isolation and challenging terrain. Extensive manpower planning ensured polling stations were set up across remote islands, including areas inhabited by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)." "Members of the reclusive Shompen tribe also participated in the poll process, marking it a historic milestone. The Election Commission's SVEEP campaigns played a pivotal role, raising awareness among indigenous communities. In the recently concluded Special Summary Revision, Jarawa tribes of Andamans were included in the Electoral Roll for the first time.

"Despite transportation hurdles, polling materials and officials reached all locations on time. The election was conducted peacefully, reflecting meticulous coordination and the spirit of democratic inclusion," he said. PTI SN SN MNB