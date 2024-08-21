South Andaman district DC office gets ISO certification for public services

Port Blair, Aug 21 (PTI) The office of the Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman district has received ISO 9001:2015 certification from the Quality Management Council (QMC) for public services, an official said on Wednesday.

Along with the DC office, the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), two assistant commissioner (AC) offices and three tehsildar offices received the ISO 9001:2015 certification on August 17, the official said.

"This is to certify that the Quality Management System of Deputy Commissioner's office (South Andaman district) in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been assessed and found to be in accordance with the requirements of the system standard (ISO 9001: 2015) for the scope of activities which includes land revenue, maintenance of law and order, maintenance of land records, disaster management and public safety, providing various certificate, supervision and management of sub-divisions and tehsils, public grievances redressal and election management," the certificate said.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman district, Arjun Sharma expressed his gratitude towards QMC and said that all the officials at DC, SDM, AC and tehsildar offices were asked to maintain time-bound delivery of all the public services and schemes.

He said, "Apart from time-bound solutions of public schemes/services/grievances in day-to-day activities, we are committed to resolve cases related to senior citizens, students and women on a priority basis... ." PTI SN RG