South Andaman police solves 94pc crime cases in 2023

Port Blair: The South Andaman district police has achieved an outstanding 94 per cent crime detection rate, resolving 1,038 out of 1,109 cases in 2023, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

They have successfully brought the accused to justice in 97 per cent of heinous cases, including seven murder and 12 rape cases, he added.

Additionally, they have handled 42 POCSO cases with sensitivity, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society, he said.

In their efforts to combat narcotics, excise, and wildlife crimes, the district police has registered 29 NDPS cases, leading to the arrest of 42 individuals and significant seizures. These include 242kg of methamphetamine, 20kg of cannabis, and 10 units of hemp, he added.

Advertisment

Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, praised the South Andaman District police for their exceptional performance and urged them to continue improving for citizen-centric policing.

In the excise section, police have registered 555 cases, resulting in 556 arrests and significant seizures, such as 2,652 litres of IMFL, 57 litres of illicit liquor, and 1,109kg of rice beer (handiya). Police have also destroyed a total of 10,305 litres of premature liquor wash (Lehan).

In wildlife-related crimes, police have seized 733kg of venison, 3.85kg of monitor lizard meat, and 16.68kg of wild boar meat in the past year.

SP, South Andaman District, Kalaivanan R, credited the success to the hard work and dedication of the officers and the support of the community. He emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety of residents, solving crimes, and building trust and cooperation with the community. PTI SN MNB