South Asia Clean Energy Forum inaugural session unveils initiatives to accelerate clean energy transition

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Three new initiatives designed to accelerate clean energy progress across the South Asia region were launched in the South Asia Clean Energy Forum by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) here.

The new initiatives, supported by the USAID through its South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP), are aimed at combating climate change and supporting sustainable economic growth in South Asia.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the event, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said the US government is committed to supporting South Asia's clean energy transition.

"The new initiatives reaffirm the United States' commitment to partnering with countries in the region to address the urgent climate crisis through transformative action. By working together, we have an extraordinary chance to protect our planet, our people and build our prosperity for generations to come," Garcetti said.

He said that South Asia has positioned itself as one of the most influential regions in devising creative solutions to its challenges.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar said collective efforts are important to effectively combat the global challenges of climate change.

He expressed confidence that the discussions at the South Asian Clean Energy Forum would shape future energy policies.

The new initiatives are the "US-South Asia Mayoral Platform on Clean Energy and Sustainable Cities", which empowers local leaders to lead municipal clean energy transitions; the "US-India Low Carbon Comfort and Cooling Collective", aiming to mobilize USD 1 billion for super-efficient cooling technologies by 2030; and "Clean Energy Investment Facilitation Platform", designed to connect investors with clean energy companies and close the financing gap for clean energy projects.

The initiatives will give a push to the region's clean energy transition, promote sustainable economic growth, diversify clean energy supply chains and reduce carbon emissions.

"By facilitating innovation, cooperation and investment, the United States is partnering with South Asian countries and private sectors to pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future in the region," a release said.

The clean energy transition will not only reduce emissions but also improve energy security and create opportunities for economic empowerment, driving progress toward global climate goals," the release added.

The South Asia Clean Energy Forum, being held from October 22 to 24 in Jaipur, is convening leaders from across the region to tackle the challenges posed by climate change, including rising temperatures, energy demands and the need for resilient infrastructure.

The Forum serves as a platform for collaborative solutions to meet these challenges, unlocking new economic opportunities and fostering regional cooperation. PTI SDA AS AS