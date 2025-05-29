South Asia's 'largest' battery energy storage system inaugurated at Delhi's Kilokari

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inaugurated at Kilokari a 20-MW battery energy storage system (BESS), said to be the "largest" in South Asia.

The system is also India's "first commercially approved" utility-scale energy storage system that will ensure improved power supply in different South Delhi areas, covering a population of over one lakh people, said a statement of power discom BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited).

The 20-MW (40 MWh) BESS installed at the BRPL substation at Kilokari is the "largest" utility-scale system in South Asia, it said.

"The energy storage system is designed to deliver up to four hours of reliable daily power -- two hours each during the day and night -- directly benefiting over one lakh residents in the densely populated Kilokri area in South Delhi," it said.

The system extends multiple benefits such as improved power supply, enhanced grid stability, optimised power purchase costs, peak shaving, reduced overloading of network and renewable power integration, the statement said.

This initiative significantly enhances grid reliability, especially during peak demand periods, setting a new standard for urban energy management.

The project, completed within a period of one year, leverages advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology known for superior safety, thermal stability and durability.

The system's temperature-controlled containers ensure optimal operations under Delhi's diverse weather conditions, making it ideally suited for dense urban locations, the discom said.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BSES director and group CEO Amal Sinha, BRPL CEO Abhishek Ranjan and many other officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The project was implemented in collaboration with BRPL, IndiGrid, GEAPP and Amperehour, added the statement.