South Bengal districts receive light to moderate rainfall

Kolkata: South Bengal districts recorded light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Sunday as severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' approached the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh for a landfall by midnight, the Met office said.

Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas received 68.4 mm rainfall, while Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district recorded 58 mm during the period, Met officials said.

Remal is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country, by Sunday midnight, the weather office said.

Kolkata registered 13.5 mm of rainfall, whereas the coastal tourist hub of Digha saw 38 mm of rainfall. Similarly, the port city of Haldia, situated in the Purba Medinipur district, received 31 mm of rainfall during the same period.