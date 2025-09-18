South Calcutta Law College vice-principal quits 3 months after ‘gang rape’ of student

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) About three months after the alleged gangrape of a student by three men, including an ex-student, on the campus of South Calcutta Law College here, its Vice-Principal Noyna Chatterjee has tendered resignation to the governing body.

Chatterjee said she resigned as the vice-principal and wants to continue as an assistant professor.

A member of the governing body said it is yet to decide on her resignation letter.

In the absence of any principal for quite some time, Chatterjee had been discharging administrative responsibility of the state-run premier law school in the state.

Chatterjee was criticised for allegedly allowing Monojit Mishra, the prime accused and former student of the college, a free run on the campus despite several complaints of disorderly conduct levelled against him in the past and recruiting him as a contractual employee.

Mishra, however, was sacked after he was arrested in connection with the incident on June 25.

Mishra and two now expelled students of the college - Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee - were arrested on the charge of raping the first-year law student who came to the campus to fill up forms for the upcoming semester exams in college. A security guard of the college, Pinaki Banerjee, was also arrested on charge of aiding and abetting the crime which was committed in his room.

The investigators had asked Chatterjee about when she came to know about the incident and whether she had any telephone conversation with the prime accused Mishra after the incident. She denied having spoken to him.

Flagging "persistent pressure arising from certain administrative responsibilities and limited cooperation in day-to-day functioning," Chatterjee on Wednesday resigned from the administrative post of vice-principal with effect from October 1.

In the mail, also forwarded to the higher education department, she said her decision was guided by the concern "that the dignity of the post" should not be compromised for the sake of seamless functioning. PTI SUS NN