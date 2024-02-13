South Central Railway Zone commissions 20 km section of electrified third line

Amaravati, Feb 13 (PTI) The South Central Railway (SCR) Zone has completed and commissioned a 20.3 km-long section of electrified third line between Karavadi and Surareddipalem in Andhra Pradesh as part of its thrust towards infrastructural development through track doubling and tripling projects.

Advertisment

The new section located in Prakasam district falls under the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling and electrification project, a major railway project in the southern state, said an official on Tuesday.

“With the tripling of this stretch now a continuous stretch of 81 km between Bapatla and Surareddipalem will have third line facility along with electrification,” said a SCR Zone official in a press release.

Situated on the Grand Trunk route along the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, the section between Vijayawada and Gudur plays a crucial role in connecting the northern and eastern parts of India with the southern states.

Advertisment

Further, this route has already become more congested with a steady rise of passenger and freight trains, which will be decongested by the third line project sanctioned in 2015-16 for a length of 288 km and at a cost of Rs 3,246 crore.

Being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) simultaneously across all the stretches, so far, the sections between Gudur-Singarayakonda (127 km) and Bapatla-Karavadi (62 km) have been completed and commissioned.

With the completion of Karavadi-Surrareddipalem section, located in the middle of Vijayawada and Gudur, a total of 209 km stretch now stands electrified with a third line.

SCR Zone general manager Arun Kumar Jain noted that the completion of the Vijayawada – Gudur tripling and electrification project will help decongest the existing saturated Grand Trunk route to ease operations. PTI STH ROH