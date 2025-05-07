South CMs, families of Pahalgam terror attack victims hail Operation Sindoor

Chennai/Bengaluru/Kochi/Amaravati/Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Chief ministers of southern states, political leaders and families of victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday hailed India's retaliatory attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, his Telangana and Andhra Pradesh counterparts, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah welcomed "Operation Sindoor," during which Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan's airspace.

The families of those killed in the dastardly act welcomed the offensive.

Kochi native Arathy, whose father N Ramachandran was gunned down before her eyes by the terrorists in Pahalgam, said there won't be any other suitable title for the strikes other than "Operation Sindoor".

There could have been no befitting reply other than this to terrorism which had killed our fathers, brothers or husbands in front of us, she told reporters in the Kerala city.

"So, a big salute to those who have done this operation. A big thank you to the government, the Prime Minister and the army people who have been working for this operation...who have been behind it continuously," she added.

"Let all Indians see a comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal)," she added.

The family of Bharath Bhushan, hailing from Bengaluru, welcomed the air strikes.

Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists on April 22. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

Appreciating government's effort, Bhushan's father Channaveerappa said, "The name, Operation Sindoor is correct because they (terrorists) had removed the tilak of many women. That's a good step. Government has done a good work and they have also taken the support of many countries." "What Pakistan has done, their bad work. They are (sheltering) terrorists in their hideouts, giving them money. They are supported and trained by Pakistan's army. Modi has taken this message to different countries and explained Pakistan's dirty mode of operation," he added.

Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao, another victim from Karnataka, welcomed the air strikes and said she had faith in PM Modi.

She said she did not want her son's "sacrifice" to go waste.

CMs and political leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, welcomed India's offensive.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country must be completely destroyed.

"The Pakistani deep state must be taught such a stern lesson that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!," he said in a post on 'X' Andhra CM Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the strikes.

"With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The world has witnessed India's strength and determination under the leadership of PM Modi, he added.

In a social media post, TN CM Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute." Revanth Reddy said the strikes against "terror factories" in Pakistan and PoK made the country proud.

"As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor", he said in a post on 'X.

Former Defence Minister A K Antony voiced strong support for the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor.

Calling the operation "just the beginning," Antony said he was certain that the Indian military would move decisively to target terror camps located behind positions held by the Pakistan Army along the border.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said: "I salute the extraordinary courage of our armed forces behind Operation Sindhoor. Their heroic action reaffirms that India will never tolerate terror in any form." The brutal attack in Pahalgam was not just on innocent lives, but on the dreams and spirit of India.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, referring to 'Operation Sindoor' said Indian forces hit where it hurts the enemy.

Various others including AIADMK chief and TN Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, YSRCP leader and former CM of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy also welcomed India's action.