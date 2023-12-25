South Delhi hotelier gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unidentified people allegedly associated with Goldy Brar - Lawrence Bishnoi gang for making extortion cal to a local hotelier, police said.

A south Delhi-based hotel owner in his complaint alleged that he received messages and calls from an international number on his WhatsApp on two occasions - December 18 and 20 – with the caller demanding money and threatening him to leave the possession of land on which his hotel is built.

The man received a WhatsApp voice message on December 18 with a threat to vacate the land and on the same day, a WhatsApp call from the same international number, with the caller identifying himself as a member of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

The complainant said he was given two days' time to vacate the land and to give money to some residents of Nuna Majra, otherwise he would be in dange.

An FIR under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the IPC has been registered and investigation begun, police said.

Gangster Goldy Brar, suspected to be hiding in US, has allegedly been involved in threatening several businessmen in Delhi-NCR in the past few months, an officer said.

A week ago, two shooters, both members of his gang, were arrested by the Crime Branch for shooting at the office of a businessman in Dwarka at the behest of Brar.

Brar has previously been involved in giving threat calls to Bollywood singers Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal. His associates had allegedly opened fire at the Gippy Grewal's house in Canada, the officer said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in a jail in Gujarat. His gang had claimed to be involved in shooting of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in May last year.