South East Central Railway official held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from employee

Nagpur, Feb 13 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested a South East Central Railway (SECR) official here for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 in bribe from a staffer of its medical department, an official said.

Officials of CBI's anti-corruption unit nabbed Moreshwar Athmande, office superintendent in the Personnel Department of the SECR, from the parking area of the office while accepting the money.

A CBI official said Athmande had allegedly demanded a bribe from a class IV employee of the SECR's medical department for reposting him following his transfer to another department.

"Athmande demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe. He also threatened to stall the procedure if the complainant fails to pay up," the official said quoting the complaint. Athmande was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NSK