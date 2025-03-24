South East Central Railway's Nagpur division inks salary accounts MoU with SBI

Nagpur, Mar 24 (PTI) The Nagpur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for opening salary accounts of its employees with the country's largest lender.

A release said the MoU has attractive benefits of SBI's Railway Salary Package, which include personal accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore, air accidental insurance of Rs 1.60 crore, loans on concessional rates for homes, cars and various lifestyle benefits of Rupay debit card.

The MoU was signed on Friday last by SBI Deputy General Manager (Business & Operations) Rajeev Sawrav and senior Divisional Personnel Officer ((Nagpur Division) Uday Kumar Bharti on behalf of the SECR. PTI CLS RSY