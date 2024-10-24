South Goa to have nursing institute soon: Minister

Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) A government-run nursing institution will be established in South Goa district during the upcoming academic year, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

The institution will greatly benefit the people of South Goa and provide students who aspire to become nurses with opportunities to pursue their careers, while also strengthening the overall healthcare system in the state, Rane said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Goa currently has one state-run nursing education institute at Bambolim village near Panaji.

Rane said that as promised to the people of South Goa during the last assembly session, a government-run nursing institution will be established in the next academic year.

"In the interim, we will utilise this time to complete all the necessary formalities," he added. PTI RPS GK