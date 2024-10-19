South Goa's Colva beach to get infrastructure boost under Swadesh Darshan scheme: Minister

Panaji, Oct 19 (PTI) The Colva beach in South Goa is set to undergo comprehensive infrastructure development under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, a state minister has said.

Advertisment

The project aims to enhance the visitor experience while preserving the local environment and supporting the livelihoods of local residents, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

The minister along with local MLA Venzy Viegas, Margao legislator Digamber Kamat and other stakeholders inspected the Colva beach on Friday.

Talking to reporters later, Khaunte said the first phase of the project is set to commence after January 5, next year.

Advertisment

It will focus on resolving the critical infrastructure issues while ensuring minimal disruption to the daily operations of local vendors and businesses, he said.

"This initiative is part of a larger commitment of the Goa government to promote sustainable tourism and enhance the state's cultural and natural attractions. World-class amenities will be provided under the project, while also ensuring that the traditional livelihoods of the local community are protected," he said.

The infrastructure development at the Colva beach will include improved waste management system, beach access, public facilities, new bridges, a shopping complex and facilities for specially-abled individuals, Khaunte said. PTI RPS NP