South Haryana to play big role in BJP's win in state polls: Party candidate Krishan Kumar

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) South Haryana will play a big role in the BJP's return to power in the state for the third consecutive term following the October 5 Assembly polls, claimed Krishan Kumar, the party's candidate from Bawal in Rewari district, on Thursday.
Kumar (55), who took voluntary retirement from his position as the director of health services (Panchkula), was fielded by the BJP from the reserve seat, replacing its sitting MLA and senior leader Banwari Lal.
An ENT specialist by training, the BJP candidate said the party gave him the poll ticket upon seeing his service record of three decades and dedication to serving people during the period which included postings as a civil surgeon in a few districts, including Rewari.
Considered close to Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Kumar said the BJP will return to power for a third consecutive term. "South Haryana will play a big role in the BJP's win in the elections," he said.
Kumar said that while campaigning, some people seek advice from him on health-related issues and he happily obliges. He said serving people is his passion and if elected, it will offer him a wider platform to reach out to the public.