South Indian Bank celebrates 96th foundation day

Kochi, Jan 29 (PTI) South Indian Bank on Wednesday celebrated its 96th Foundation Day with the grand inauguration of its new office, SIB Tower, here.

Board members, past directors, retired employees, and customers participated in the foundation day celebrations.

The celebration reinforced the institution's relationships with its stakeholders, a bank statement released here said.

The newly inaugurated SIB Tower, a state-of-the-art facility, stands as a testament to the Bank's growth and aspirations as it moves towards its centenary year, it stated.

Spanning approximately 2,00,000 square feet, the 12-level structure located in Kakkanad here houses an array of modern facilities, it added.

In his inaugural address, V J Kurian, Chairman of the Bank, recalled that the construction of SIB Tower was met with formidable challenges, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recurring floods, the statement said. PTI LGK ADB