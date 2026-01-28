South Indian Bank to celebrate 97th foundation day on Jan 29

Kochi, Jan 28 (PTI) The South Indian Bank on Wednesday said it will mark its 97th foundation day on January 29.

The milestone reflects nearly a century of trusted banking, rooted in strong values and progressive innovation, a press release said.

"As the bank moves closer to its centenary, this year’s foundation day is especially significant, coming on the back of its strongest financial performance to date," it added.

For the third quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, the bank reported a record net profit of Rs 374.32 crore, a nine per cent increase over Rs 341.87 crore in the corresponding period last year, the release said.

"This performance is mirrored in the cumulative results for the first nine months of the fiscal year, with total profits rising to Rs 1,047.64 crore. A steady 10 per cent growth in pre-provisioning operating profit further reinforces the bank’s financial strength and stability," it said.

V J Kurian, Chairman of South Indian Bank, said the bank’s 97-year journey has been shaped by "a long-term vision, a disciplined way of working, and the steadfast trust of our customers." "Our belief in valuing relationships has played a central role in delivering strong and consistent financial performance. As we stand on the threshold of our centenary, our focus remains on delivering sustainable value to both our customers and shareholders," he added.

Founded in Thrissur in 1929, the bank now has a network of 948 branches nationwide, the release said.