South India's first AC EMU service launched in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) South India's first AC EMU chugged along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu corridor on Saturday, marking yet another significant episode in the suburban rail network that is often hailed by many as the transport lifeline of the city and its neighbourhoods.

This is the first such service in southern India, an official said.

The Chennai division of Southern Railway operates the service.

The train is equipped with more features than the regular EMU rakes, such as automatic doors and passenger information system.

The maiden service was flagged off from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu at 7 am and saw eager passengers enjoying the ride.

Many regular train commuters recalled the days of the iconic metre gauge that was phased out in 2004 to accommodate broad gauge rakes with more capacity, and expressed joy over the air conditioned Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) being introduced just during the peak summer.

According to Southern Railway, the initiative was aimed at providing hassle-free, pleasant travel experience for passengers.

The state-of-the-art 12-car AC EMUs, manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, are equipped with several modern features that "offer Metro-like comfort with a higher carrying capacity of around 5000 passengers." "Key features include fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic sliding doors, sealed gangways for uninterrupted movement, stainless steel seating, panoramic wide glass windows, aesthetic lighting, GPS-based LED displays, CCTV surveillance, and a passenger talk-back system for emergencies. The train also features energy-efficient regenerative Electro Pneumatic brakes that cansave up to 35per cent of electrical energy and air spring suspension for superior riding comfort," an official release said.

The AC EMU service was first introduced in the Mumbai suburban and witnessed steady patronage among commuters, especially office-goers and women travellers.

Following its success, it has been introduced in Chennai suburban in Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section which registers high footfalls, it said.

Services will be operated between Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach-Tambaram (both in the same sector).

A total of six services (three in each direction) will be operated between Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu (4 services) and Chennai Beach-Tambaram (2 services) for six days a week except Sundays, it said.

According to the fare structure released by Southern Railway, the minimum ticket price is Rs 35 for a distance of up to 10 km and the highest is Rs 105 for 56-60 km.

Monthly season ticket fare rates range between Rs 620 and Rs 2115 depending on the distance.

"Passengers holding First Class season tickets are not permitted to travel in the AC EMU services, as these services are governed by a separate fee structure," an official release said. PTI SA ROH