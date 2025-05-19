South Korean man arrested from near Nepal border in Bihar for staying in India illegally

Motihari, May 19 (PTI) A South Korean man was arrested in Bihar's Raxaul near the Nepal border for allegedly staying in India illegally, officials said on Monday.

Kim Young Dae, a resident of Kyoung Ki Do province of South Korea, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

"He was trying to enter Nepal without valid travel documents. He came to India in 2017, and his visa expired in January 2021. Since then, he has been illegally staying in India," East Champaran district's SP Swarn Prabhat said.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he was working in Chennai. He fraudulently obtained an Aadhaar card as well," he said.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway, he said, adding that other agencies were informed about the arrest. PTI CORR PKD SOM