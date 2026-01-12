South Korean tourists sustain minor injuries in bus accident in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) More than a dozen South Korean tourists sustained minor injuries after the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Chanakyapuri area here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm when the tourist bus, with around 15 passengers on board, rammed into another bus which was stationary.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the driver of the tourist bus suffered a medical emergency, following which he lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Several tourists, all South Korean nationals, sustained minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. PTI SSJ SSJ ARB ARB