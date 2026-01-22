South Korean woman 'sexually harassed' at Bengaluru airport; staffer arrested

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) A South Korean national was "sexually harassed" by a ground staff member at Kempegowda International Airport here during a purported security check, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Affan Ahamed (25), a contractual employee of a private airliner, was arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on January 19, police said.

The incident occurred at terminal 2 while the woman was completing her immigration formalities before boarding a flight to South Korea, police said.

According to police, the woman alleged that the staffer claimed a beeping sound was coming from her bag and, on the pretext of a routine check, persuaded her to move to a secluded spot near the men’s washroom.

On the pretext of conducting a manual frisk, he allegedly touched her inappropriately multiple times and hugged her, the complaint said.

When the woman strongly resisted, the accused fled the spot, a police official said.

The woman immediately reported the incident to airport security personnel, following which the accused was detained and later arrested.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI AMP SSK