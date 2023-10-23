South-west Delhi DM courts controversy as video showing him felicitating priest goes viral

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A young IAS officer posted as district magistrate in Delhi has courted a controversy after a purported video went viral showing him felicitating a priest and offering his official chair to him.

A senior official of the revenue department said the 2019 batch IAS officer Lakshay Singhal, district magistrate of south-west Delhi, admitted his "mistake" saying he was just paying respect to his guru and it had nothing to do with his official responsibility.

According to sources, the officer was issued a warning not to repeat such things in the future.

The officer was asked about the matter and he replied that "he (priest) has been my guru since I was born. I invited him to felicitate him. He was the only person who advised me when I was in college to prepare for UPSC civil services," the revenue department official said.

Singhal also stated that "this was just for the purpose of conveying respect and doesn't pertain to interference in official work," and added that he would be "alert" in the future, the officer added.

A purported video showing Singhal felicitating the priest, who was sitting in the DM's chair, went viral on social media platforms.

No immediate reaction was available from Singhal.