South Western Command has hit highest levels of operational preparedness: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Despite being the youngest, Indian Army's South Western Command has achieved highest levels of operational preparedness and professional excellence and has emerged as a technology-driven, lethal and agile force, said its commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference on the Command's 21st Raising Day, Singh said these achievements were made possible through proper training, adoption of new technology and development of new technical and tactical procedures.

"The youngest Command of the Indian Army is ready for future battlefields and has emerged as a technologically driven, lethal and agile force," he said.

The lieutenant general said several initiatives were taken keeping in mind the five pillars of transformation.

"These pillars are jointness and integration, force restructuring, modernisation and technology absorption, system process function and human resource management. The positive results of these efforts are now visible," he said.

"Despite being the youngest command, we have improved operational preparedness through new strategic planning, synergy in multi-domain operations, improvement in surveillance architecture and induction of new technology. The command has given special priority to technology absorption," he said.

Lieutenant General Singh said that South Western Command has started research and development projects with IIT Kanpur and Roorkee, and has signed memorandums of understanding with many tech universities.

Apart from these, the command has taken new initiatives for the welfare of veterans and Veer Naris, he said, adding that efforts are being made to build an old age home for Army veterans in Jaipur. The land allotment process for this is underway, he said. PTI SDA RUK RUK