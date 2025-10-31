South Western Railway recovers prime land in encroachment removal drive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway on Friday carried out an encroachment removal drive between Banaswadi and Hebbal.

According to officials, the operation was undertaken to facilitate the railway line doubling works on the Yesvantpur-Hosur section and the Corridor-2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

The drive led to the recovery of 512.25 sqm (641.25 sqm including extension sheds) of prime railway land in the city centre, the SWR said in a statement.

"The encroachment, which had existed for many years, consisted of 24 unauthorised structures, most of which were multi-storey (up to three floors)," the railways said.

The eviction was carried out in accordance with the orders of the Estate Officer and Court, following due legal process, and under tight security provided by the State Police, the SWR said.

The operation was executed under the supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager, senior K-RIDE officials, and other divisional authorities.

Officials said the initiative marks a significant step in protecting railway property from unauthorised occupation and improving safety for ongoing and future projects in Bengaluru. PTI GMS KH