South Western Railway resumes Bengaluru-Mangaluru trains after landslips

Mangaluru (Karnataka): South Western Railway said it will resume services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector from Wednesday after the track affected by landslips between Ballupet and Sakleshpur was restored.

Services had been cancelled following a landslip between Ballupet and Sakleshpur under Mysuru division in the early hours of August 10.

According to officials, three overnight trains on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru/ Karwar sector were short-terminated. The track restoration work took time as fresh landslides occurred at the same stretch.

Services were affected in the sector due to landslips between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat stretch from July 26 to August 9. Within a day of the resumption of the services, fresh landslips hit train services.