South Zonal finals of 8th edition of national psychology quiz held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) The Zonal Finals (south) of the 8th edition of the national psychology quiz programme, PSYCH-ED 2025, was held on Tuesday at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru.

The national-level annual psychology quiz for classes XI and XII students is conceptualised by Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare Limited.

The eighth edition saw participation from 900 schools and over 12,000 participants from 190 cities, stated a press note issued by Fortis Healthcare Limited.

"The quiz is aimed at promoting awareness and reducing stigma around mental health. It serves as an engaging and enjoyable way to learn, blending education with fun," said Parikh.

The Bengaluru leg saw 12 schools from Chikkamagaluru, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Hosur, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Vellore battling it out for the final spot.

The winning team — Yashvi Kariwala, Daksh Dileep and Anjali Abhishek — from Deens Academy, Bengaluru, will represent the south region at the National Finals on September 1 in New Delhi, stated the press release.

So far, the south and east zones have finalised their winning team. The East Zone final was held in Kolkata on August 18.

PSYCH-ED 2025 is supported by GD Goenka University and Rupa publications, among others.